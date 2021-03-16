The Indian Poultry industry suffered an unusual series of crises in the early 1980s, as the selling price had become lower than the production cost. Many of the poultry farmers shut down their farm operations as a result of heavy losses. A group of farmers motivated by Dr. B. V. Rao Ji, Ch. Jagapati Rao Ji, etc., traveled across the country, organizing over 300 meetings with farmers and traders. Basically, their objective was to unite poultry farmers from all over India with the slogan “My Egg My Price.” In May 1982, NECC was formally registered, and on May 14, 1982, NECC started declaring egg prices. So, NECC has played a significant role in the egg industry’s betterment through its various programs. Like price support operations, egg promotion campaigns, consumer education, market research, rural market development, and liaisons with the government on vital issues industry.

According to officials at the Namakkal zone of the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC). The suggested price for 100 eggs fixed by the Namakkal zone was ₹525 on Monday. As per the officials, the price has remained the same from Saturday, which has been the highest price suggested recently. According to authorities, the last time the poultry industry quoted a higher price for the egg was in November 2017 at ₹516 for 100 eggs. Furthermore, P. Selvaraj, Chairman of the Namakkal zone, said that demand from places outside Tamil Nadu has led to this increase.

India is the 3rd largest producer of eggs, with daily production of around 22 crore table eggs. China stands 1st with the daily egg production of 130 crores, and the USA stands 2nd with daily egg production of 28 crores. With the increase in health awareness, the Indian layer industry is growing annually at 8-10% per annum. Indiahasng 60 eggs per capita consumption compared to 290 and 300 for U.S and China, respectively. Human nutritionists recommend 180 eggs per person per year. With only 60 eggs per capita consumption of eggs, India has a perfect future in the Layer industry. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are the forerunners in egg production, whereas Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, and Bihar are considered central egg-consuming states.

Various Cities where Poultry Bazaar provides Daily Egg Rates NECC- Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Bangalore, Barwala, Bhopal, Chennai, Chittoor, Delhi, Godavari, Hospet, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Mysore, Nagpur, Namakkal, Pune, Punjab, Raipur, Surat, Vijaywada, Vizag, Warangal.

