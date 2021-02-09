5 ways to get rid of water in bottom of dishwasher!

Dishwasher has become one of the essential home appliances nowadays. But sometimes, you might go through some situations where your dishwasher is not draining the water. And the water stays in the bottom part. Water in bottom of dishwasher is a very known issue. There are several reasons for which you are unable to drain the water adequately.

For critical cases, you need to call a plumber. But before doing that, you can try a few steps to solve the issue. The problem is pretty common for a dishwasher, and most of the time, you do not need any professional assistance. You can clean the water in the bottom of the dishwasher on your own by following some easy steps. Here are the home remedies for you:

Run the Disposal Process

In most cases, an air gap in the connection hose may cause the prevention in draining the water from the machine properly. Therefore running the full disposal process of the device can do the trick for you. In this disposal process, the machine tries to reset the draining process. Furthermore, it also tries to clear any air gap in the connection hose. So that you can get rid of the water in bottom of dishwasher properly.

Therefore, your problem will be resolved. But, if you are still facing the same issue after running a full disposal process, there might be some other problems. So try the next step. Remember that the dishwasher is one of the essential appliances in your kitchen. So it would help if you kept it active and in working condition.

Check the blockages to drain water in bottom of dishwasher

When you have seen that water is still standing at the bottom of the dishwasher even after running a full disposal process. There is a high chance that some pieces of food or an item has fallen from the rack and blocking the way of the water flow. Therefore, check properly at the bottom part of the dishwasher and see whether there is any blockage or not. If you find something, just pick it out with your hand or a small stick if you can’t reach there. Once you feel that blockage is clear, the standing water will be drained automatically from the dishwasher. Now, your home appliance will be in working condition once again. Are you still facing the same issue? Let’s move to the next step.

Change or clean the filter.

The third significant cause for standing water in bottom of dishwasher can be a clogged filter. Most people do not have the proper knowledge that the dishwasher filter needs to be cleaned or changed regularly. If the filter becomes clogged, it will not drain the water from the dishwasher’s bottom. Therefore, you must read the dishwasher’s user manual carefully. Also,find out the filter’s changing or cleaning period. Some people even do not know where precisely the filter present in the dishwasher. The best solution for that is to read the user’s manual correctly. There are instructions regarding the location of the filter and the cleaning process as well. In most dishwashers, you can find the filter at the bottom part.

So if you see that your dishwasher filter is clogged, you can clean it properly or change it if necessary. Once you set the cleaned or a new filter in the dishwasher, the draining process will be standard once again. Move forward to the next step if the water is still standing at the bottom of the dishwasher.

Check the drain hose to get rid of water at the dishwasher’s bottom.

The next step is to check the drain hose of the dishwasher. There is a possibility where the water gets stuck due to kinks and clogs inside the drain hose. You can notice it connected with the sink and the garbage disposal. You need to check the hose properly for any blockage inside the hose. Try to poke it with a wire through the horse to check and clear the path. Also, you need to check whether the hose seal is tight or not. If the water is standing at the bottom of the dishwasher due to blockage or clogs in the hose. Then, it will start working again once you clean it properly.

Clean the drain basket

Sometimes you find standing water at the bottom of the dishwasher due to the clogs in the drain basket. If the drainage system is not transparent, water may get stuck at the dishwasher’s bottom. Sometimes you may find that raw smells are coming out from that stranded water. That means your drain basket is full or clogged. All you need to do is to clean it properly and place it in its original position. If the issue has occurred due to this reason, then it will be solved immediately.

Listen to the machine’s sound properly.

As you have been using your dishwasher for a certain period, you already know what sounds the dishwasher generally makes when it is usually working. Therefore, when you found that water got stuck at the bottom of the dishwasher even after following the steps mentioned above. You should listen to the dishwasher carefully while working. If you find that the dishwasher has some unusual and unnatural sounds. Then, it is evident that there are some technical difficulties with the machine. Call the plumber or the executive from the manufacturing company to get some professional assistance. Because when it comes to technical faults, you should consult an expert with appropriate knowledge regarding the machine’s technicalities.

These are some easy steps that you can follow to solve standing water at the dishwasher’s bottom. In case of any technical difficulties, never try to find it on your own. As you do not have a detailed knowledge of the technical parts of the dishwasher.