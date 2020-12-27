Tea tree oil is extracted from the leaves of trees found commonly in Australia. It is a natural product with a wide variety of benefits. You can make use of tea tree oil to improve personal health and hygiene. The essential oil is also effective in treating skin allergy, cold, and cough. But, you cannot ingest or swallow the liquid to treat an internal ailment. It assures the following advantages when used externally:

Deodorant: natural use of tea tree oil

The secretions from the sweat glands can combine with bacteria. They cause unpleasant smells or body odor, especially under the arms. You can rely on tea tree oil to get rid of this malodor. The natural extract is an excellent replacement for commercial deodorants.

The oil also has a very important property of fighting bacteria. It is a reliable and beneficial antiperspirant too. You can use it as an ingredient in the home-made deodorant recipe. You will also need baking soda, Shea butter, arrowroot powder, and coconut oil. Just melt the coconut oil and butter, and stir with other ingredients, including 10 to 20 drops of tea tree oil.

Repel insects: keep mosquitoes away

Chemical repellents can protect you against various biting insects. They keep away tics, leeches, fleas, flies, and mosquitoes. But the natural oil is a much better repellent to drive insects and keep you safe. Experimental research on cows and test-tube studies prove their efficacy beyond doubt.

You have to mix 20 drops of tea tree oil and other essential oils like lemongrass, lavender, citronella, and geranium. Add distilled water, one teaspoon of neem oil, and one tablespoon of vodka to this mixture. Pour this liquid into a spray bottle, shake it, and apply it on hands, feet, legs, arms, and neck.

Clean hands: natural moisturizer

This Australian leaf extract is also a very potent and natural hand sanitizer. You can make use of tea tree oil to keep the hands clean and healthy. Wash your hands with this oil and kill different types of germs. The liquid can eliminate various types of common germs that cause flu, cold, and illness.

You can prepare a hand wash at home using about 30 drops of this oil. Mix it with 1 ounce of aloe vera gel, 1/4 tsp of vitamin E oil, 3 ounces of ethyl alcohol, and 5 to 10 lavender oil drops. You can pour the mixture into a spray bottle and use it to keep the hands germ-free.

Reduce acne: skin benefit of tea tree oil

Acne, pimples, and skin lesions make a face unattractive. Besides, they can reduce the natural and fresh glow. You can rely on this tree oil to keep such skin disorders away. Gels made of this natural product can are available in the market. Or, you can prepare an acne removal cream at home!

Mix one part of the oil with nine parts of water. Dip a cotton swab in this mixture and apply it on the acne-affected areas. Use it once or twice a day, and watch the skin become blemishless. The oil not only reduces the acne lesions but also effectively removes their severity.

Mouthwash: for strong, white teeth

Proper brushing is necessary to keep your teeth and gums healthy. But bacteria and other germs accumulate inside the mouth throughout the day. Thus, mouthwash becomes essential. Instead of chemical mouthwashes, try the tea tree oil for superior benefits. It can not only keep the germs away but also fights bad breath and tooth decay.

The natural extract is also a better disinfectant than chlorhexidine. You have to rinse the mouth thoroughly to prevent plaque formation. Mix a drop of the essential oil with a cup of warm water. Use this solution to rinse the mouth for 30 seconds to a minute. Do not swallow as it can be toxic.

Heal wounds: antiseptic use of tea tree oil

Minor abrasions, cuts, and scrapes are not very dangerous. But if you do not apply antiseptic, they can attract harmful germs. Use this tree extract as a natural therapy to disinfect the injured areas of the body. It kills off bacteria and prevents harmful germs from entering the bloodstream.

First, clean the scraped area with soap and water. Then apply a mixture of tree oil and coconut oil on the open wound. Cover with a bandage and repeat once or twice every day till you see a scab.

Surface cleaner: an effective sanitizer

The essential liquid is not only useful for treating skin wounds. It is also a very efficient, all-purpose cleaner. You can use the fluid to sanitize tables, teapoys, and kitchen tops. The natural extract disinfects these surfaces without a trace of chemicals. Also, it is safe for kids, pets, and adults. Mix 20 drops with 1/2 a cup of apple cider vinegar and 3/4 cup of water to prepare a reliable cleaner.

Dandruff control: keep your hair healthy

The use of tea tree oil in controlling dandruff has been well-researched. The leaf extract can effectively reduce dandruff. You can use it with shampoo during the bath to keep the symptoms away. You will be able to overcome hair greasiness and itchiness as well. Group studies prove that shampooing the hair with tea tree oil can assure 40% improvements in overcoming dandruff.

Remove mold: keep fruits fresh

Fruits and vegetables have to be clean and fresh. But they are susceptible to a gray mold called Botrytis cinerea. You can remove such fungal growth easily using the tea tree oil. It has key compounds like cineole and terpinene-4-ol. They reduce the growth of molds on fruits. Wash the veggies and fruits using a mixture of water and 5 or 10 drops of the oil. Afterward, rinse well and dry thoroughly to protect against harmful fungus.

Fight swelling: medical use of tea tree oil

Skin can get inflamed due to dermatitis, insect, or bug bites. It can also become red, itchy, and cause a lot of discomforts. If you have sensitive skin, these symptoms can turn very severe. Mix 10 drops of tea tree oil with 1 tsp of melted coconut oil and extra virgin olive oil. Store this medicine in a sealed bottle and apply it to the infected areas twice every day for relief.

It is essential to know that you could be allergic to the oil. If you have sensitive skin, it is best to talk to your doctor before trying this oil. Also, avoid using this oil on infants.