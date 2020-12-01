Why would you choose a Macbook?

The beautiful appearance of a Macbook

First of all, a Macbook just looks good. After all, a Macbook has a beautifully executed design. It has a minimalist design with clean lines and rounded corners. Despite the beautiful design, the Macbook feels sturdy and actually the Macbook is because it can certainly take a beating. Even the colors are beautiful, especially if you compare that to a Windows computer. These eyes are often a bit rude, are black or gray and often slightly less beautiful. Anyway, you don’t buy a laptop because it looks so good, but because it meets all your requirements.

If you are not sure about the appearance of a Macbook, then you can also rent a Macbook (translated to Dutch: Macbook huren flexitrent) and try it yourself.

The ease of use of the Macbook

The next point that speaks in favor of a Macbook is ease of use. This is something Apple is absolutely known for. The operating system is so easy to use, and intuitive, that you will not lose a lot of time searching for the functionalities. Even someone with very little experience will probably get along with Macbook quite quickly. Also, you don’t have to fuss with different software versions, as there are only two: the Mac OS X Mavericks and the Mac OS X Mavericks Server. There is no more choice. In addition, a Macbook is also super fast. You open it and you can get started. If you happen to already have an iPhone or an IPad, then the other devices work great together with your new Macbook.

Less susceptible to viruses and other malicious software

Another important point is that Apple devices are somehow less prone to viruses and other malicious software. It is very difficult for these to get a grip on the MacOs system. So difficult, in fact, that installing antivirus software is not necessary. In addition, you can only download apps approved by Apple, which further limits the risk of malware and other nasty applications. This also almost completely limits the freezing or crashing of programs. You can also try and rent a normal (translate to Dutch: computer huren Flexitrent) computer and see if this fits your needs.

Rent a Macbook for students

Also rent a Macbook for students and enjoy the many advantages. Due to the many advantages, it is now advantageous for students to rent a Macbook. In addition, there are many advantages, such as taking a Macbook on the train or bus is ideal. But you can also take the Macbook with you to college. The 13 inch Macbook is lightweight and the battery life is very long. This way you can use it all day without having to recharge it. Leasing a Macbook is ideal for students.