Guitarist and Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder Peter Green Passes Away at 73

As per the family statement issued by the Greens, the legendary guitarist and co-founder of Fleetwood Mac Peter Green have left for his heavenly abode. He was 73 at the time of his death on Saturday, July 25. According to his family, the man died peacefully while he was sleeping.

Peter Green is credited as one of the most vital parts of the Fleetwood Mac. He formed it along with Mick Fleetwood (drummer), John McVie (bassist), and Jeremy Spencer (guitarist) back in 1967. He also gets the credit for shaping up the music of the band during the initial days. Green wrote some of the most evergreen songs during those times. Some of the most iconic numbers include, “Albatross,” “Oh Well,” “Black Magic Woman,” “Man of the World,” “The Green Manalishi,” and more.

Peter Green was born in 1946, in London, and began playing the guitar from when he was just 15-years old. By the time he was 19, the John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers hired him as a proxy for Eric Clapton for four shows. A year later, Clapton left the band, and Green became permanent in his spot. After that in 1967, he left the Bluesbreakers to finally create his band along with Mick Fleetwood, the guitarist in his previous band. The initial name of this new band was “Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac featuring Jeremy Spencer.”

The taste of success for Fleetwood Mac

They soon tasted success when they reached the list of the top 10 hits with their songs such as “Albatross,” “Oh Well,” “Black Magic Woman,” and “Man of the World.” However, in 1970, Peter Green started struggling with mental health and drugs. Therefore, he had to leave the band that he had so fondly created. Eventually, Green was diagnosed with schizophrenia and had to undergo electroconvulsive treatment in several psychiatric hospitals. The journey was long, and last for a decade.

By the end of the 1970s, Green had started recovering, and he made his official comeback as well. Now, he was doing session work, and uncredited appearances for his band Fleetwood Mac. Later, he moved out to form another band that he named “Peter Green Splinter Group.” He started working relentlessly and released nine hit albums, all between 1994 to 2004. In 1998, Peter Green’s name was included in the Hall of Fame list of the Rock and Roll Hall, along with Mick Fleetwood, and the other members of the Fleetwood Mac. Once B. B. King said that the sound of strings from Green’s guitar was the sweetest of all that he has ever heard. He also said that Green was the only person whose music has him cold sweats.

A tribute to Peter Green

In the early part of 2020, Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac organized a tribute concert in the honor of Peter Green. It was a complete star-studded event featuring the appearances of legendary people. Amongst the guests were David Gilmour, Noel Gallagher, and Steven Tyler. Besides, Kirk Hammett of Metallica, Pete Townshend, Billy Wyman, and Billy Gibbons were all present in the event.

During the event, Mick said that the event was a celebration of the old days during which the blues became popular. It was time to remember the memories. Moreover, it was an opportunity to recognize the contribution of Peter Green and old Fleetwood Mac in the music industry. Mick added that Green was his greatest mentor, and it gives him immense pleasure to pay him a tribute. He also thanked all the other great artists present during the event. They were all inspired by Peter Green at some point in time.