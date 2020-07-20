4 Things You Should Do When Starting a Business

Starting a business can be exciting and worthwhile. However, it requires a fair amount of due diligence to help ensure success. Creating a business plan, choosing a legal structure, understanding the competition and financing the business are all necessary steps in the process.

Writing a Strategic Business Plan

Having a guide to follow when creating a business helps keep an entrepreneur focused on achieving specific goals. It may also be beneficial to use when talking with a financial entity that offers small business loans. Forming a business plan usually begins by providing an executive summary, company description and business goals. These elements might contain a brief description of the services or products being offered as well as a mission statement. Coming up with a marketing and sales plan, financial projections and a financial analysis of the business should also be helpful.

Choosing a Legal Structure

The creation of a new business will also require a new owner to choose an appropriate business structure. Choosing a business structure depends mainly on risk tolerance and the way profits are handled by the IRS. The following list of structures are commonly used when starting a new business:

– Sole Proprietorship

– Partnership

– Limited Liability Company – LLC

– C Corporation

– S Corporation

Deciding on the correct business structure often depends on the amount of assets a new business owner risks losing if they are sued. With a sole proprietorship, personal assets may be targets for an individual who might want to collect damages. Other aspects to consider can include the complexity, paperwork and fees an owner wants to handle. Assessing long-term goals for the business can help when choosing a legal structure.

Financing a Business

Attracting new customers may require the need to contact a financial entity offering small business loans. We recommend using a site like Lantern Credit to do your research. This comparison site allows you to see lenders terms and options that are available to your specific business and borrowing needs. Borrowing the money needed to finance start-up costs can be vital during the first few months of operations. Funds might be used to fulfill a marketing budget when business expenditures need to be made for building a website, creating inventory, opening a physical location or even on marketing costs and materials. Boosting the cash flow of a business is often essential in staying healthy and knowing suppliers will get paid timely.

Knowing the Marketplace and Competition

Conducting a competitor analysis should help a new business owner understand the strengths and weaknesses of other businesses in their industry. Performing this analysis can help identify gaps in the marketplace that can be targeted. This type of analysis is also helpful in enhancing the services or products being sold. Aspects that are usually worth examining might include pricing, geography, market share, features and customer reviews. Analyzing a business against competitors is highly beneficial in several ways. It can help reveal areas where a company should focus its efforts to serve its target market best.

Following these four steps when starting a business should help make this process more straightforward and efficient to complete. Having a roadmap to follow when an entrepreneur is just starting to operate a company can help them get on track as fast as possible.