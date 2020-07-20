2020’s Best Seller: Face Masks

With the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across the world and particularly hitting the United States hard, it’s more important than ever to keep yourself safe. The World Health Organization or WHO and the Centers for Disease Control or CDC recommend that everyone wear a cloth face mask whenever they have to go out in public. Masks are meant to keep all citizens safer by lowering and potentially even curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus. It’s important to know all the facts about these products, which are 2020’s best sellers thus far.

Why are Face Masks Important and Why are They Required?

Face masks are selling like hotcakes right now as COVID-19 continues to run rampant in many areas. They are absolutely essential because they are one of the biggest defenses in our arsenal to slow the spread of the virus. Although some people have taken to making their own masks at home using bandannas or old tee shirts, others use surgical masks and still more people have turned to buying face masks online or in their local department or drug stores. In general, many local governments have made cloth face masks a requirement for all people who are outdoors and for employees. Stores have also required that anyone entering their facilities wear a mask to ensure the health and safety of employees and customers.

What Kind of Face Masks are Good?

It’s important to get the best face masks to ensure your overall safety and that of others around you. Of course, you should also keep at least six feet away from others while you’re out as social distancing is important during the pandemic. Cloth face masks are very popular, but you have to get one that has a tighter weave. One that is too loose is not as protective for you and others. Additionally, you should aim to get masks that are 100 percent cotton and that have multiple layers of fabric. These are more effective at blocking tiny virus particles. Two or three layers is ideal, but it’s also good if the mask has a pocket that allows for a filter in between layers.

Of course, you also want face masks that can be washed and reused. After all, it could be many months or even around a year until there is a viable vaccine for COVID-19. Masks should also include elastic ear holders and cover your entire nose, mouth and chin. The seal should be tight enough to prevent harmful particles from getting in.

When Should You Wear a Mask?

Generally speaking, you should wear a face mask anytime you have to go outside your home. If you are an essential worker you should be wearing a mask and maybe your company has provided masks for you. If you live in an apartment, you should put it on before you step outside your door. If you live in a private house, put it on before you get to the front of your house. If you are driving, you don't have to wear your mask in the car unless you feel more comfortable wearing it while your windows are down.

Whenever you are walking out in public and there is a potential to run into other people, your mask should already be securely on your face. Don’t pull it down over your nose, wear it under your chin or on top of your head or take it off altogether. It must be fully covering your nose, mouth and chin in order to be effective. Keep away from others by at least six feet. Businesses are making it a requirement to wear masks inside their establishments, so whether you are going grocery shopping, picking up takeout food or going to your doctor’s office, you must wear your mask.

Always do your homework before shopping for face masks. You want to ensure you get the right ones for you.