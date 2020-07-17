What to expect from the Fortnite Dreamhack Online Open Tournament?

Fortnite, one of the most popular battle royale games, hosts a number of tournaments on a daily basis. And this time, it is the Fortnite Dreamhack Online Open Tournament which will be giving the players a chance to exhibit their skills to the world. The tournament was announced by DreamHack’s Chief Product Officer who took to DreamHack’s official website-

‘While we aren’t currently hosting any mass gatherings, we’re very excited to produce what will assuredly be some amazing online events and we look forward to the future.‘

In the coming section we will learn all about the Fortnite DreamHack Online Open Tournament.

When will it happen ?

The tournament will happen from June17-26. There will be four stages in the tournament: Heat #1, Heat#2, Semi-finals and the Grand finals. The schedule has been provided below.

EUROPE (CEST)

Heat #1: Fri, Jul 17, 5 PM-8 PM

Heat #2: Fri, Jul 17, 9 PM-12 AM

Semi-finals: Sat, Jul 18, 7 PM-10 PM

Grand finals: Sun, Jul 19, 5 PM-10 PM

NA EAST (EST)

Heat #1: Fri, Jul 17, 5 PM-8 PM

Heat #2: Fri, Jul 17, 9 PM-12 AM

Semi-finals: Sat, Jul 18, 5 PM-8 PM

Grand finals: Sun, Jul 19, 5 PM-10 PM

NA WEST (PST)

Heat #1: Fri, Jul 24, 5 PM-8 PM

Heat #2: Fri, Jul 24, 9 PM-12 AM

Semi-finals: Sat, Jul 25, 5 PM-8 PM

Grand finals: Sun, Jul 26, 5 PM-10 PM

How to Register?

To register for the Fortnite DreamHack Online Open Tournament all you need to do is to navigate to the DreamHack official website and click on sign-up, and you are done. Or you can also go to Epic games website, click on the event and click on Register.

What is the Tournament structure?

Play in order to obtain qualifying points in Heat one. Top 250 players from Heat one will proceed to Semi-finals.

Heat two will be similar from heat one and again the top 250 players from heat two will advance to the semi-finals.

Both the heats will be of 3 hours each and the players would be able to play a maximum of 10 games in this period.

The semi-finals will be played by the top 500 players from heat one and heat two combined. Again there will be a maximum of 10 matches which could be played over 3 hours in the semi finals.

The Grand finals will be played amongst the top 100 players from the semi finals. There will be a total of 8 matches in the Grand finals which will be played at scheduled times. A new game will start every 40 minutes. The winner of the Grand finals will win a whopping $250,000.

Needless to say that all the matches will be solo in nature.

How will the scoring work?

The scoring will be done on the basis of your position in a match as well as the number of kills secured.

Victory Royale +7 Top 2 +4 Top 3 +2 Top 4 +1 Top 5 +1 : : Top 49 +1 Top 50 +1 Each Kill +5

If you reach the top 50 you will receive a point. If you reach top 49 you will receive an additional point, i.e, your total score will be 2. On reaching top 48 you will receive an additional point. And again cumulatively your score will be 3.This system will continue till top 4. If you reach the top 4 your cumulative score will be 47. Now if you are in the top 3 you will get additional two points and your score will become 49. On reaching top 2, you will get an additional 4 points and hence the total points will be 53. And a Victory Royale will get you an additional 7 points and you will end with 60 points for your positioning itself.

As confirmed by DreamHack‘s official website, these tournaments will be held on a monthly basis from now through to January 2021. So, a prize amount of $250,000 will be up for grabs every month! The competitions are strictly online and not invite based. We can expect a live broadcast on Twitch, as well as some professional commentary and in-game observing.