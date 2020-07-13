Learn the specifications of a news portal template

Having access to the latest news is very important in today’s world. Whether it is local news or international news, people want the latest information and updates on their cell phone.The quality of these templates is really good, and they come with technical support that is available 24/7.

In fact, a company can save money and effort, if they buy a news portal wordpress template from template monsters website. They won’t have to make a separate website for each device, which their target market uses.

If a template has cross browser compatibility, then it will work on Chrome, Internet Explorer and even Mozilla Firefox. Moreover, irrespective of the device that a person is using, they would be able to access the content if the business uses one of the new portal templates. If all users have access to the same website, then this could be the best way to enhance SEO for a website.

Gallery, Images and Videos

A news portal template has a gallery section, where the user can store images and videos. These videos and images can be shared on multiple social media website, and this could get the website free publicity. Sharing news articles, images or videos that can be linked back to the main website, can be a bonus for an entrepreneur.

Content Organization

The template available on the website, allows the user to organize the news according to categories. The background panel is very easy to use, and as soon as the user reads the instructions and set the portal up, he can start uploading quality news.

Hash News

This template is very user friendly, and has a modern theme, although there are many other wordpress web templates as well you can check on their website. This is a WordPress theme, which is perfect for those who want to launch their own magazine, newspaper or a review website. The design of the template is very responsive, and it is easy on the eyes as well.

This template will work well on every device. It uses the Drag and Drop Page builder, which is easy to use, and doesn’t require the user to learn any kind of coding. All the user has to do, is drop the elements which are according to their requirements and ideas.

As this template is user friendly, it even offers the user to conduct a Google Analytics, to see the number of visitors that the website has received. It will load fast, as to not lose any customers, and it even has a mailchimp subscribe form. If any of the customers like the news on the website, then they will sign up for the mailchimp form, to get new news directly emailed to their email account.

Starting a news portal becomes easier when people have pre-paid templates with them. They can easily add news to it, and upload it for readers to see. However, the most difficult part of a news portal is managing it properly. The entrepreneur has to make decisions about, whether to allow readers to post their comments, and if they are allowed to, who is going to respond to the comments.

A news portal template makes things easier, but there is still a lot of effort needed to make it successful.