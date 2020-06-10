Can you sue when a road defect causes a motorcycle accident?

If you have been involved in an accident while riding your bike, it’s important to engage the services of a reliable motorcycle accident attorney There are a number of factors that can cause motorcycle accidents, many of which are not the fault of the driver. One predominant cause is the presence of road defects. Many bikers who have been involved in an accident caused by road disrepair often wonder if they are able to sue for damages. This type of situation can be tricky, and it is vital to hire an attorney who understands the intricacies of the laws affecting motorcycle accidents.

Road defects typically fall under the auspices of a public entity, such as the city or county, which can make bringing a lawsuit against them more difficult. With experienced legal representation, you will be able to receive the justice that you deserve, but it is important to act quickly. The statute of limitations varies from state to state, but it can be as short as six months in some instances! Because of this, it is very important to secure appropriate legal counsel as soon as possible. By acting quickly, you will reserve your rights, and at the same time, your lawyer builds your case.

Determining the Cause of Your Motorcycle Accident

If you believe that your accident was caused by a road defect, be sure to notify a lawyer immediately. Do not issue any type of statement to your insurance company until you have compiled all of the facts necessary for your case. Yes, you can sue a public entity, but it is a little bit of a different process than a regular suit.

A competent motorcycle injury lawyer will be able to collect all of the city, municipal, and county documents that may be relevant to your case. In instances where there is documented proof that such offices have ignored complaints of road damage, the case is much more straightforward. Whether there is previous documentation or not, your lawyer will be able to ascertain if there is indeed a road defect that contributed to the events of the accidents.

Liability for Accidents Caused by Road Defects

Once the cause of the accident has been determined, your legal team will begin to build the liability case. Road damage that was known and ignored by a public entity is the most straightforward case. However, if a private company or individual created an unsafe environment due to their negligence, such as having debris fly from their vehicle, it can be a trickier process. Similarly, if a public entity was not aware of the road defect, the case may not be as clear cut. Whatever the details of the situation, if you have been involved in a motorcycle accident due to a road defect, it is important that the responsible party accept their liability.

What to Do Next

If you have been involved in a motorcycle accident, your safety comes first. Seek medical attention to determine the extent of your injuries. Remember that many common injuries sustained in accidents, such as whiplash, may not show symptoms right away. You may feel fine at first, only to wake up a day or two in considerable pain. We recommend that everyone go for a comprehensive medical exam even if they feel fine. Many injuries can quickly worsen if not addressed right away.

Once you have received any necessary medical care, it’s time to meet with your lawyer and review your rights. Legal representation is key for any accident that involves road defects or other liability on the part of a public entity. Your legal team will advise you on the next steps and how to proceed with your insurance company. It is vital that you follow their guidance. Suing a public entity is much different than bringing a suit against a person or a private company. There are additional rules and guidelines to follow, and time will be of the essence.

Motorcycle accidents can be quite scary, and finding out that a road defect was the cause of yours can be frustrating and disheartening. Don’t let this stop you from obtaining the justice that you deserve. A good motorcycle accident attorney will be able to help you navigate the process and receive the compensation that you deserve.

Have you been involved in a motorcycle accident? It’s important that you move quickly to secure legal representation. If the accident was caused by a road defect or a public entity may be liable for your injuries, you may only have up to six months to file your claim. After receiving medical attention, calling your lawyer, not your insurance company, should be your next step!