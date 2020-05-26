Netflix Trending – Ultimate ‘Must-Watch’ List on the Platform

In light of the recent quarantine, nothing has caught the people’s attention as much as the popular streaming platform Netflix. Over the course of the last few months the site has witnessed an unprecedented increase in traffic. Capitalizing on the situation creators are constantly brainstorming to ensure a steady inflow of quality content. In such a situation it is up to the user’s discretion to effectively navigate through the voluminous content on there. Knowledge of the Netflix trending shows coupled with their own taste helps the viewer in making this particular decision. The objective of this article is to help the users get the very best of the Netflix trending shows available.

Netflix trending – what to watch next?

It goes without saying that Netflix is home to some of the most astounding pieces of creative art out there. Having said that, it is impossible for any user to go through all the available content on the platform. To make the most of their experience, the viewers generally choose shows that align with their personal tastes. This section is a brief attempt to facilitate that choice for the user. The following section highlights some of the best Netflix trending shows based on a critical and public consensus:

The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

Mike Flanagan’s 2018 horror drama series The Haunting of Hill House is among the greatest Netflix trending shows. The setting of the show is basically a modern re-imagination of Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel of the same name. The plot revolves around the psychological and seemingly preternatural impacts that the Hill House manor had on its inhabitants. The narrative structure of the plot alternates itself between two parallel timelines to showcase this. Firstly, it charts the present-day lives of the five siblings, brought up together in the house.

The alternate timeline showcases the events of their childhoods that seemingly foreshadowed their present-day grievances. At 10 episodes, the show prides itself on its very well-structured storytelling. The brevity of it manages to coax the rapt attention of its audience at all times. The powerful cinematography adopted in its making adds very effectively to its already prevalent surreal tonality. Mike Flanagan’s expert direction makes sure that the tight screenplay never compromises on its astounding coherency. Rated highly by critics and public alike, The Haunting of Hill House easily carves its position as modern-day great. In a genre that’s infamous for its mundane jump scares and weathered tropes, this series promises a vastly fresh perspective.

Alias Grace (2017)

Alas Grace is 2017 Canadian miniseries that is based on writer Margaret Atwood’s 1996 novel of the same name. The show is helmed by director Marry Harron and writer Sarah Polley. The series spans itself across a brief duration of 6 episodes. The drama series revolves around the story of an Irish immigrant by the name of Grace Marks. Convicted in 1843 of the murder of her employer, the story weaves itself around her subsequent life sentence. A large part of the story actually draws itself from factual 19th-century occurrences. Canadian actress Sarah Gadon is seen portraying the titular role of Grace Marks in the television series.

The series also casts Zachary Levi, Edward Holcroft, Rebecca Lidiard, and Anna Paquin in leading roles. Since its release, Alias grace has garnered rave reviews for its sophisticated storytelling and for its sublime filming. It also makes its distinction as among the most honest book-to-screen adaptations out there. Margaret Atwood’s riveting plot of the book is ably brought to life onscreen by the able guidance of Marry Harron. Strong performances by the cast add to its credibility as a highly recommended and nuanced series to watch. The authenticity of the story’s setting renders further intrigue and awe to the eventual portrayal of the events on it.

Better Call Saul (2015)

Better Call Saul is widely recognized as the spin-off series of the much-beloved crime drama series Breaking Bad. Vince Gilligan’s Better Call Saul acts like a prequel to its preceding show and showcases that particular vein. The plot, by and large, revolves around the exploits of notorious criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. The show gives us an insight as to how the inception of the morally challenged criminal lawyer came into being. It chronicles his transition from ex-con artist Jimmy McGill to a present-day criminal lawyer under the pseudonym Saul Goodman.

The show stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, and Jonathan Banks in the leading role. Bob Odenkirk dons the hat of the titular role of lawyer Saul Goodman. In the course of its successful run the show has efficiently defeated the curse that takes spin-offs hostages. Better Call Saul has received widespread adulation from both the audience as well as the critics. Some have even claimed it to be among the most well-written shows of modern times. The series does an impressive job of sustaining itself independently despite its relation with Breaking Bad. Helmed by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould the show is certainly in a league of its own. In the genres of black comedy, tragedy, and legal drama it establishes itself as no lesser than a master class.

Rectify (2013)

Sundance TV’s 2013 original drama series Rectify is among the best Netflix trending shows of all time. The show’s creation and development are helmed by American actor, director, and screenwriter Ray Mckinnon. The plot of the show revolves around the wrongful conviction of the series lead character Daniel Holden. The narrative weaves itself around his subsequent release after spending 20 years in prison on death row. A teenage Daniel holden stands wrongfully convicted on account of the alleged rape and murder of his then-teenage girlfriend. Upon the discovery of conflicting DNA evidence’s however, Daniel’s release is processed after his prison stay of 20 years. The show then expands itself as a character study to portray Daniel’s subsequent adjustments and the resulting consequences.

The series phased itself out in four seasons across the span of three years. The story of the show was distributed into a brief 30 episodes that were drawn out across 4 seasons. Aden Young who played the titular role of Danile holden broke into the limelight with his iconic performance. His visceral portrayal of the stream of consciousness dealings of a wrongfully convicted civilian left a resounding impact on the audience. The show was highly successful during its run of 4 seasons and managed to secure numerous accolades and recognitions.

Penny Dreadful (2014)

2014 British-American psychological thriller and horror series Penny Dreadful certainly finds its rank among the topmost Netflix trending shows. American screenwriter and Academy Award Nominee John Logan took charge of the making. The show also has the distinction of having Sam Mendes of 1917 fame on its producer’s panel. The plot revolves around the exploits of enigmatic Vanessa Hives in association with game hunter Sir Malcolm and showman Ethan.

The show chronicles their attempt as they set off on their quest of tracking down a supernormal entity. The show underwent a successful run over its journey of about 3 years. The structure divided itself into a grand total of 27 episodes that were phased out over three seasons. The series saw the likes of Eva Green, Josh Hartnett, Rory Kinnear, and Billy Piper in the leading roles. The nomenclature of the show has a fascinating narrative of its own. The very name Penny dreadful derives itself from a 19th-century British fiction published by the name of penny dreadfuls. This publication was largely popular for its rather gaudy and stirring subject matter. Owing to its stellar cast and able production body, Penny Dreadful was at the receiving end of multiple distinctions. Notable among them is their 2014 victory as the best show at the Critic’s Choice Television Awards.

The Fall (2013)

2013 British-Irish crime drama television series The Fall rightfully earns rank among the top Netflix trending shows of this decade. The setting and location of the show are primarily based in Northern Ireland. British director and writer Allan Cubitt are responsible for supervising the creation and writing of the show. Belgian director Jakob Verbruggen helms the direction of the series alongside creator Cubitt. In the genre of crime drama and thriller the show has managed to carve a splendid distinction for itself. Courtesy of its compelling story and acting performances the show was received highly positively among critics’ circles.

The casting of the show boasts of a powerhouse lineup in itself. The show’s acting credits lend themselves to Gillian Anderson, Jamie Dornan, Colin Morgan, and Aisling Franciosi among others. The narrative revolves around the overlapping lives of detective Stella Gibson and serial killer Paul Spector. Gillian Anderson graces the role of Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson on the show. Jamie Dornan is seeing donning the hat of serial killer Paul Spector in The Fall. The show enjoyed a highly successful run across 3 seasons that lasted for a total of 3 years. Over this time the plot found itself being phased out over the course of 17 highly calibrated episodes.

The Crown (2016)

2016 historical drama series The Crown is undisputedly among the most celebrated Netflix trending shows of all time. Ever since its release, The Crown has found itself at the receiving end of extensive critical and public support. The show owes its massive adulation to its superlative performance in all aspects that are central to film making. The creation of the show is singularly helmed by British screenwriter and playwright Peter Morgan. The Crown owes its provenance to two sources. Both of them draw themselves from Peter Morgan.

His 2006 feature The Queen and 2013 stage play the audience formed the eventual framework of the series. In large the concept is credited mostly to the award-winning premise of the Audience. The show includes 30 episodes across three seasons. The basic plot concerns itself with the dramatic reign and exploitations of Queen Elizabeth II. Claire Foy who plays the titular role of Queen Elizabeth in the initial season broke into prominence over this. Apart from its distinctive directing and cinematography, the show is recognized for its powerful casting as well. Acting Stalwarts Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, and Matt Smith helm the acting credits among other eminent personalities.

Derry Girls (2018)

2018 British dark comedy series Derry Girls is among the top Netflix trending shows of recent times. The location of the show sets in Derry in Northern Ireland. The timeline of the show weaves itself around the 1990s. Northern Irish stage and screenwriter Lisa Mcgee is responsible for the conceptualization of the show and subsequently handles the writing as well. British independent production company Hat Trick Productions lend themselves as producers of the show. The direction of the show is helmed by Michael Lennox. The plot of the show chronicles Erin and her teenage friends against the war-torn backdrop of 1990s Northern Ireland.

Currently the show has enjoyed a successful run of 2 seasons phased out over a dozen episodes altogether. On the shoulders of its cherished reception it was successful in securing the commission of a third season in 2020. The production makes astute use of a multi-camera setup to intelligently further the show’s fundamental narrative. Derry Girls features Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell among other faces. Saoirse-Monica Jackson portrays the titular role of Erin Quinn in the show. The meticulous writing and structured characterizations helped it secure distinctive praise from a collective critics’ consensus.

Concluding Remarks

Making a comprehensive list of the top Netflix trending shows is a challenging task for any individual. Given the vast array of content in the offing, curation does seem increasingly overwhelming. However, if one is sure about one’s tastes, the task becomes significantly easier. Netflix’s genre filter commendably dishes movie recommendations as you ask. The above list is an all-encompassing one that strives to strike a chord with viewers from all walks of life.