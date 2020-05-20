Tips to save money on your next holiday

We all love going on holiday. However, holidays are usually one of the biggest expenses most people have in the year. So how can we reduce some of those hefty costs so you don’t have to worry about your finances on your relaxing holiday? We’ve gone through some of the most effective ways of reducing the cost of your next holiday.

Book in advance

It’s no secret that the price of a holiday fluctuates throughout the year. So when is the best time to book? That usually depends on when you’re planning to go on holiday and where in the world you’re going.

For example, if travelling from the UK, if it’s a short-haul flight, you’re usually best booking around 50 days in advance. If it’s Asia, then this reduces to approximately 30 days. Other destinations include the US at 36 days in advance and Africa at 70 days.

When is the cheapest time to fly?

The day of the week and time you choose to fly could have an impact on the final price. It’s thought that demand is less for mid-week flights which pushes the prices down so flying on a Tuesday or Wednesday where possible is recommended but always check the prices compared to other days of the week as different flights and operators will vary.

Is all-inclusive best for you?

If you’re planning to stay in your hotel complex for the majority of your time away, then an all-inclusive package could reduce the overall cost of your holiday dramatically. By opting for an all-inclusive deal, you can have your food and drink at your hotel rather than choosing expensive alternatives in town like most holidaymakers would do. The fact that drink is usually also included means that you don’t need to keep track of those refreshing drinks your going through all day by the pool – relaxing in the knowledge that there’s no big bill coming your way.

Barter for the best price

Once you’re on your holiday, buying gifts for friends and family back home (or even for yourself) can be expensive. When shopping especially at small stores on markets, you shouldn’t settle immediately on the initial price. A lot of places will have some wriggle-room on prices and by negotiating on the asking price of those gifts or ornaments you’re eager to purchase, you could save yourself a small fortune.

There are various ways of saving money on your next holiday. Having a holiday doesn’t always need to be overtly expensive. However, it is a luxury and you should only consider going on holiday if you can afford to do so after all of your essential outgoings have been settled. If you ever find yourself struggling financially to cover those essential bills, or you booked your holiday and didn’t budgt any spending money there are credit options which could be available to you such as payday loans. You should always read and compare all forms of credit to find out which type of credit is best for you in your circumstances.