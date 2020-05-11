Working with a staffing agency is more prevalent than ever before for both businesses and individuals trying to get hired. The truth is in today’s world is not everyone wants a traditional 9 to 5 job Monday to Friday. Businesses that seem to have influxes of business like that of hotels are a perfect example. Certain locations that might not have great weather could suffer immensely in the winter months. A location like that of Florida might need staff year-round while a hotel in Minnesota might struggle during winter months. Below are a few of the many benefits of working with a flexible staffing agency as a person looking for a job or company.

Reduce In-House Staff During Slower Periods of the Year

Most companies have a certain part of the year this is slow and those that require far more help than others. A tax accountant law firm will likely be busy during the first few months of the year only to see work wind down to a certain point. The ability to scale staff up and down allows a business to avoid spending excess money on overstaffing. The last thing that a company with a small cash flow wants is multiple employees not having anything to do for a few months a year. The holidays can be immensely slow and busy depending on the type of business. The ability to contract workers up until the holiday lull for some businesses will increase the bottom line by quite a bit.

Workers Can Pick a Gig that Fits Their Lifestyle

Giving a staffing agency your preferred hours or days of the week to work can be a huge advantage. There is a chance that you have a significant other that works certain hours that you want to work. Not all people are meant for 40 hours per week jobs for 52 weeks a year. The balance that a flexible staffing company provides an employee cannot be understated. Working with a flexible staffing company can allow a person to work as much or as little as they would prefer. The best part of being a contractor for a staffing company is that of being able to be done with work after your allotted amount of hours. For those looking for a great work-life balance, a flexible staffing company can assist with this especially if you have a desirable set of skills/work experience.

You Can Find Your Next Great Full-Time Employee

Companies that have had issues hiring in the past can trust a flexible staffing company to provide them with the best employees possible. The time that the person spends with the company can act as an evaluation period. One aspect to remember is to hire them through the staffing company to keep up your end of the deal. The ability to bring in 5 people from a staffing company and offering a position to the top one or two will drive up the overall quality of hire.

Using a Staffing Company Can Improve Overall Employee Retention

The world of business is tough and some decisions have to be made about the future of employees. A flexible staffing company allows those on contract to leave without being terminated. Terminating an employee that has been with the company long-term due to overstaffing can do a few things. First, this can drop employee morale due to the relationships the employee has created during their time. Second, this can lead other employees to leave as they might not feel like their job is secure. Lastly, the ability to get rid of certain low-quality employees that drop morale increases when there are other options provided by the staffing company.

Working with a flexible staffing agency can be a blessing for a company or person that is seeking a job. Take the time to consider staffing agencies if you feel your business or job search simply is not working out as planned.