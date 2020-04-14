Everyone is Obsessed With CBD Gummy Worms, But Do They Really Provide Health Benefits?

CBD is all the rage nowadays, but do they really do what they’re advertised to do? Some people see CBD as a cure-all for almost any ailment, and others are skeptical that CBD works at all. Let’s clear the air by discussing some of the benefits that CBD has to offer, and what science has to say about it.

Keep reading to learn whether or not those tasty CBD gummy worms you love so much offer more than just nostalgic taste.

The ECS

Before we talk about the benefits of CBD, let’s take a closer look at how it interacts with our bodies. While the debated rages around whether or not CBD is a “cure-all”, the science does prove that CBD interacts with the body in a positive way.

Our bodies contain a crucial system called the ECS, which is short for the endocannabinoid system. That’s quite the mouthful, isn’t it? Notice anything about the name? It contains the word cannabinoid, which are naturally-occurring compounds found in Cannabis. There are 113 cannabinoids in the Cannabis plant, and CBD is one.

Both CBD and its psychoactive cousin, THC, bind to cannabinoid receptors in the ECS, but in very different ways. These receptors help regulate everything from appetite to motor control and mood to sleep and even pain/pleasure.

Different Receptors

The body contains two separate Cannabinoid receptors: CB1 and CB2 (sometimes referred to as CBD1 and CBD2). CB1 receptors are found in the central nervous system, so they’re present in the spine, brain, and nerves of the spinal cord. CB2 receptors are found in your peripheral nervous system, so they’re found in the nerves that extend throughout the body.

CBD binds to these receptors in a very specific way, and unlike THC, does not create a “high” when it does. Instead, it can help regulate mood, appetite, and control things like pain and inflammation within your musculoskeletal system.

Why Gummies?

So, why do so many people enjoy CBD gummy worms and other candies instead of oils or tinctures/topicals? For starters, CBD offers some awesome benefits to users. Scientific studies have shown CBD to be effective at:

Reducing pain and inflammation from chronic conditions

Helping with seizure disorders

Helping with anxiety and depression

Post-workout recovery

These are just a few benefits that CBD has to offer, and more are certain to be discovered as the research and funding improve. The important thing to understand about CBD research is that hemp and CBD products were only federally legalized two years ago, so the scientific community is sort of playing catch-up with decades of criminalization.

People choose gummies for a few reasons. Gummies are tasty, for one thing. These sugary treats are easy to take, go down easy, and taste great if you like chewy candies. You can also find other varieties, including sugar-free gummies if you don’t want to ingest all of that sugar at one time.

Secondly, gummies are both affordable and potent. Gummies usually start out at about 10mg of CBD per gummy, but you can purchase gummies that contain twice or thrice that amount. Taking edibles is the most effective and long-lasting way to get a CBD dose.

The CBD is absorbed via the digestive tract, which takes a lot longer to process than taking oil under the tongue. When you put oil under your tongue, it’s absorbed directly into those blood vessels, whereas the digestive tract has to process it first.

This means the effects take longer to kick in, but will also last a lot longer than if you took oils.

Are They Legal?

CBD’s legality is no longer under question as of 2018, when hemp and hemp-based products were legalized at the federal level; provided they adhere to a strict guideline of THC content below 0.3%. CBD gummies of all shapes and sizes can be found online and in stores, and are legal to purchase. That being said, different states and locales may have varying regulations on CBD, so be sure to check the local laws as well.

Where Can I Get CBD Gummy Worms?

It’s important when you’re buying any kind of CBD product to consider the quality of the CBD isolate in your gummies. CBD should be sourced from USA-grown hemp, and, preferably, be organic and pesticide-free. You don’t want to be ingesting all of those nasty chemicals anyway, right?

Some of the top brands in the industry are online-only. Brands like Verma Farms, Penguin CBD, Purekana, and NuNaturals have some of the best reviews in the industry and offer products that are nothing less than the highest quality. Try a tasty CBD gummy today and learn why millions trust CBD gummies for their pain management and other health needs.