The Fundamentals and Essential Elements of Digital Marketing for Your Business

Digital marketing is a huge part of any business in 2020, being online is important and it is the essential way to keep your business up to date and in the 21st century. The traditional notion of marketing such as billboards and TV advertisements aren’t as effective for smaller businesses anymore due to prices and reduced exposure. However, digital marketing prices start from as low as FREE! How could you turn down the opportunity to advertise your brand and build your business online for free? Ultimately, for advertising on a larger scale, you may pay a price, but if you just want to improve your strategies and start to build up your online marketing you can do so with just some research and understanding.

Below we’re going to cover the basic fundamentals and essential elements of digital marketing and how you can use these to improve your business, increase sales, and get more people aware of your product/brand in all of its glory.

Content Marketing and Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

Content marketing is one of the most important elements of your digital strategy, if you don’t have well written content on your website then there is no way it is ever going to rank and your website is going to remain unseen. Google and other search engines have a unique algorithm that looks through all your website (and other people’s websites) to decide which one provides the searcher with the best page and information for their query. For example, if someone is searching about the best types of dog food, they will want to know the best types of dog food, they won’t want a website and page appearing that’s about makeup and hair services. Therefore, putting relevant and well-written content (since search engines also consider grammar and sentence length important) on your website is essential if you want your strategy to work.

SEO goes hand in hand with content marketing, as a lot of on-page SEO stuff relates to keyword research and making sure your content is acceptable for Google and other search engines to rank. However, SEO is a skill you have to master and if you’re not sure this is going to be on your priority list or that you’re not ready to learn yet, an SEO agency can truly change up your website and allow it to reach its full potential.

Email Marketing

Email marketing has been around for a long time, it is an effective way to get sales on your website and can also be a great way to address your email subscribers all in one message. Sometimes, it can be hard to reach everyone on social media so if you create an email campaign, you should be able to reach all of your subscribers easily. Email campaigns are known to get good open and click rates which means if you’re wanting more traffic on your website and you want to push sales, it may be time to do a sale campaign or something else to entice your email list.

Social Media

A growing trend, social media has quickly become one of the best ways for a brand or company to address its followers, whether they’re previous customers or only people looking to buy. The likes of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram all allow brands or companies to post on their account to address their followers through words and visuals. Plus, you can engage with customers too. Twitter seems to be the best place for customers to make complaints about large brands so it’s great to put yourself on all of the social media possible so your name as a business/brand is out there in the world.

If you’re choosing to utilise social media and its full potential then you will need to create a social media strategy. Ensure you know the basics of how to engage your audience as well as grow your following online. Even if you don’t know a lot about social media you can take a few courses and learn more about how to be the best in the business. If you have any key competitors who seem to be booming on social media, check out their strategies and try to implement these yourself. Before you know it, you’ll have a bunch of social media strategies to try.

Instagram is a great social media to make the most of if your brand is highly aesthetically pleasing such as a cafe or restaurant, beauty business, or product then you can take pictures of your business and showcase it through social media to allow more people to find you and perhaps become a customer later down the line.