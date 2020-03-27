5 Ways to Prepare for a Bathroom Renovation

Is it time to upgrade your bathroom? A remodel will add value to your home, and restore your love of this frequently visited space. There are so many exciting design options, finishing options and looks to explore, which is the fun part of it all. However, more than you may have thought goes into a renovation. Some careful planning will set you up for success. If you are in need of a little guidance on how to start preparing, then keep on reading.

Assess the Precondition of your Bathroom Before Beginning

It’s important to know exactly what kind of condition your bathroom is currently in, so that you can fix any issues and replace broken fixtures with more durable options. Once the renovation is complete, the last thing you want is to have to replace something that’s broken. It’s best to get everything in good, working order all at once.

Check for leaks and rust on any copper pipe, ensure your drains are unclogged and check that your plumbing functions well. Checking on these minor details will keep your bathroom functioning properly and is valuable in the long run. Whilst you can do an inspection yourself, it’s advised to have a professional verify that everything is working well.

Set Realistic Expectations for the Renovation

If you have ever undergone any property renovations, you will be aware of the importance of setting realistic expectations. What does this mean exactly? You will need to verify whether the bathroom dream you have in mind is going to be achievable. You will need to outline your budget and set expectations for the time it will take to complete the renovation.

Plan the Look and Feel of your New Bathroom

Having a clear vision of what you want is a key step to being fully prepared for your renovation. Websites such as Pinterest and Houzz are the best sources of visual inspiration. They are a home renovators dream, a visual search engine with tips and ideas for all sorts of renovation and DIY projects.

Source High Quality Materials and Finishings

You will want your renovation efforts to last for many years to come—it goes without saying, that the quality of the materials and finishings you use, will determine the lifespan of your new bathroom. It may be tempting to cut costs by purchasing cheap materials, however this will only cost you more in future, so invest in quality materials produced by reputable brands.

Hire the Right People for the Job

Renovation horror stories are all too common. You can’t always rely on contractors to do the right thing if anything goes wrong, or to be completely transparent with you. It’s important to know exactly who you will be dealing with to prevent this. Educate yourself on their work history and certifications to confirm that you are dealing with reputable, industry professionals. Search for online testimonials and aim to speak with people who they have worked with previously. Word of mouth recommendations from friends or relatives are often the best way to find the right people to work with, so utilize your network and see if anyone you know has had a successful renovation.