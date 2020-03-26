Women’s Work Shoes: Is There A Style To Be Avoided?

There are so many options in women’s work shoes that it can be hard to determine what styles are appropriate and which should be avoided in a professional workplace. The shoes that are appropriate for your job vary quite a bit by the expectations of your workplace.

In some professional environments, sneakers may be perfectly appropriate, while in others wearing a pair of sneakers to work will make your colleagues think you accidentally wore gym shoes. Here is what you need to know about what styles in women’s work shoes are safe and which to avoid in the workplace.

Avoid Choosing Looks And Disregarding Comfort

Those strappy heels may look amazing at the beginning of the day, but as the afternoon wears on and your feet begin to swell and ache, your limping gait and pained expression will be anything but professionally attractive.

It is important to consider the style and appearance of the shoes that you choose, but unlike a dinner date when you can slip off the shoes under the table or at worst only have to wear them for a couple of hours, shoes for the workplace must be worn for 8 hours or more at a time, and you may find yourself on your feet a lot. Make sure that the style you choose feels great as well as looking amazing.

Express Your Personality, But Save Extremes For Downtime

It’s a great idea to choose professional women’s work shoes that express your personality.

If you consider yourself to be a very feminine person, go ahead and pick shoes that have intricate detail work or little flowers punched into the leather that reflects your femininity.

If you’re a rocker outside of the workplace, don’t be afraid to wear some boots with shiny buckles to work.

Playing around with colors and textures can help you express your personality, stand out in your career, and win the respect of your bosses and colleagues.

That said, if you have a very strong style, it’s probably a good idea to tone it down a bit in the workplace. If your work shoes are nearly indistinguishable from what you wear to a club or show, you should probably consider mellowing out your work show attire.

Wear Sneakers With Extreme Caution

Some workplaces are becoming much more tolerant of casual choices such as sneakers than previously. This is especially true if you choose very high-quality sneakers with straightforward solid colors, especially those that do not lace up.

That said, just because somebody in your workplace wears sneakers to work doesn’t mean that it’s a good decision. If most of your colleagues stick with Loafers, Oxfords, boots, or heels, it’s probably wise that you do the same. You don’t want to be the most dressed up person in your workplace, but you certainly don’t want to be the most dressed down either.

Low quality Is Never A Good Choice

You may want to try to save some money when purchasing your women’s work shoes, especially if you have needed to purchase a largely new wardrobe for your new job. That said, your professional shoes are not the place you want to skimp.

Shoes can reveal their quality much easier than many other types of clothing. Imitation or blended leather does not have the same luminous sheen as high-quality Italian leather. Furthermore, low-quality shoes are much more likely to rub in uncomfortable ways and wear out faster.

An investment in high-quality women’s work shoes is an investment that can last a lifetime. If you need to save money, choosing only one or two pairs of high-quality shoes that will go with all of your work outfits. Your colleagues will be less likely to notice that you wear the same shoes often than that your shoes are low-quality.