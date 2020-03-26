Wedding Dresses in San Francisco: What Dresses to Try

Figuring out what wedding dresses to try on can be really difficult – after all, it’s not like you have much experience when it comes to wedding dresses. The good news is that there are people out there who do have experience with wedding dresses who can help you find the perfect dress – stylists at quality bridal salons. The first thing that you need to do when shopping for wedding dresses in San Francisco is to research the best bridal salons in your area that offer quality dresses and an amazing bridal experience for reasonable prices. Once you have your appointments made, it’s a benefit to have an idea of some of the different dresses you like and want to try on. Here’s a quick guide on what wedding dresses to try on in San Francisco:

Classic A-Line Dress

When shopping for wedding dresses in San Francisco you should definitely try on a classic A-Line dress. An A-line dress is a great option that is universally flattering on brides of all shapes and sizes. The A-line style is perfect for those traditional brides who don’t necessarily want all the poof and fuss that comes with a big ballgown.

Chic Sheath Dress

Another dress that you definitely need to try on when shopping for wedding dresses in San Francisco is a chic sheath dress. A sheath dress is a simple style that is very fitted and often features lighter fabrics like silk and chiffon so that the fabric hits your body in all the right places. This is a great option for brides who want to show off their curves or make themselves look taller with the vertical lines on this style.

Romantic Lace Dress

If you are a true romantic at heart, you might want to try on a lace dress when shopping for wedding dresses in San Francisco. The great thing about lace dresses is that there’s so much variety. You can go for a really simple strapless lace gown or you can add more drama with a lace back, train, or sleeves.

Elegant Ballgown Dress

Many brides have always imagined themselves in the true “princess” ballgown look on their wedding day and if that’s you, then you should definitely try on an elegant ballgown when shopping for wedding dresses in San Francisco. Ballgown dresses are perfect for traditional brides who want to wow the entire guest list with their dramatic dress. Adding beading or tiers in the skirt of the dress is just another way to add to the wow factor.

Sexy Mermaid Dress

If you are a bride who loves to show off your curves, you might want to try on a sexy mermaid style dress when trying on wedding dresses in San Francisco. This style is more fitted than the sheath dress and flares out around the knee area. If you love your body and want everyone to know it, then a mermaid dress is perfect for you!

Sparkly Beaded Dress

If you are a glam bride who loves sparkle everywhere, then you might want to try on a beaded dress with beautiful embellishments. This type of dress goes well with more formal themes and looks amazing when the beads catch the light. Pairing this type of dress with the right jewelry and beaded hair piece can really bring your look together.

While it’s always a good idea to have an idea of what you’re looking for before you go wedding dress shopping, you also shouldn’t have your mind completely set on one style or particular dress. You might love it online or on the model but not on yourself. You shouldn’t be afraid to try on different types of dresses, go outside your comfort zone a bit, or take your stylist’s advice on what would look good on you. After all, it doesn’t hurt to try it on and you never know, it might be your dream dress!