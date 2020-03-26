Men’s Athleisure: a Complete Guide

We all want to wear something that makes us feel comfortable all day long but also helps us look cool and stylish. We live in a modern era that allows us to create new fashion trends such as men’s athleisure. Thanks to athleisure wear, men can have clothes that help them both look and feel great.

What Is Athleisure?

Athleisure is a combination of two styles: streetwear and sportswear. Many people get confused and think that an athleisure outfit is comprised of one’s gym clothes, but it is more complicated than that. This fashion trend is achieved when you’ve put some thought into what you are wearing, but you managed to make it look effortless.

So, athleisure is a mix of sportswear and ready-to-wear, but you need to know how to create an overall sophisticated outfit. Consider choosing practical and functional items, tops, and bottoms that are made of high-performance materials and feature athletic details. You can also pair sporty items with casual essentials like T-shirts, denim, casual coats, and chinos.

When Should You Wear a Men’s Athleisure Look?

Men’s athleisure has gained a lot of popularity since it first appeared. It is currently accepted as a proper dress code for numerous occasions. The best time to feature this look is on the weekends. It can be a stylish choice when you’re having lunch with your friends, attending sports events and matches, on casual dates, and when you’re out with the boys.

The Key Pieces of Men’s Athleisure

All people recognize a sporty look when they see someone wearing sneakers or sweatpants, but the men’s athleisure trend is so much more than that. It is all in the details. With the right kind of trousers or a neat hoodie, you can display confidence without feeling uncomfortable in your clothes.

Bomber Jackets & Hoodies

With the right bomber jacket, almost any outfit can receive an athleisure feel. There is a wide range of options to choose from: bonded jerseys, neoprene jackets, chic suede bomber jackets, etc.

Hoodies are another way to go when you want to feature a nicely composed men’s athleisure look. A hoodie is a perfect addition to a layered outfit, one that also protects you from rain or chilly weather.

Casual Trousers & Running Trainers

You can rock your comfy look with casual trousers. Other pants, including jeans, might be too formal for the athleisure trend. When paired with the proper elements for the top part, casual trousers lead to a sporty yet luxurious look. Wear a pair of chinos with cool sneakers, and you will achieve that desired athletic vibe.

A good pair of running trainers should also allow you to wear them daily, even when you’re not actually working out. The key is to purchase fit-for-purpose sports shoes that feature modern and edgy aesthetics. This is an excellent way to create a hipster look if that’s your goal.

Jumpers & Sweaters

When it comes to athletic wear, both jumpers and sweaters are clothing staples. They create sporty looks that have been embraced by many people on the streets. These pieces are comfy and practical. Pair them with joggers and sneakers for a carefree stylish vibe.

How to Pull Off an Athleisure Outfit

Here are some guidelines to consider:

Take some items of your casual weekend wardrobe and pair them with sports pieces;

Your go-to footwear should be sneakers;

Wear a bomber jacket rather than a blazer;

Choose sporty trousers like chinos or joggers;

Accessorize with baseball caps and duffle bags.

Conclusion

When styled correctly, men’s athleisure outfits look sharp. Looking stylish yet comfortable, without being messy, is the right way to go.