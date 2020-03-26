Gem Vitamins: How They’re Different

We are given one body. One beautiful and strong body that can take us to unimaginable heights. We live in such an exciting time today with a great focus on diet and nutrition. Gone are the days of reaching for the first item on the shelf as consumers are now diving into the ingredients to truly understand what they are putting into their bodies and how it will affect them. The health and wellness industry is booming with what seems like a new supplement entering our social media feeds daily. From sugary gummies to pills the size of your thumb, it can be really challenging to sort through what works and what doesn’t. Now we aren’t saying that all supplements are bad, but not all of them are created equal.

Life tends to get a little busy and most people around the world are not getting the nutrients they need to support a healthy lifestyle. Vitamins are an amazing way to bridge the nutritional gap, but unfortunately, they are all not created with the amount of love that you would expect when consuming your daily dose of nutrients. You may have heard the buzz surrounding GEM vitamins as they have really been making a splash in the wellness industry and for good reason! Keep reading and we will tell you how they are different!

What are GEM Vitamins?

When you think of vitamins, what is the first thought that comes to your mind? Do you think of a huge pill that tastes bad and sometimes makes your stomach upset? Or what about the chalky and overly sweet tasting cartoon character that your parents probably used to give you as a kid? GEM is a revolutionary breakthrough in the health and wellness industry changing the way women take vitamins all over the globe. Containing more than 15 key micronutrients, GEM is a complete nutrient essential that is very different than the old school vitamins we know today, but how?

100% Food Based

Believe it or not, many of the supplements you see in stores are created in chemical factories and come from questionable sources. While it is good to bridge the nutritional gap with a supplement, studies show that the best way for consumers to get the vitamins and minerals they need to live a healthy lifestyle is by consuming them through food – not pills.

GEM is the first-ever real food vitamin to hit the market made from the ground up, not in a lab! Some of the ingredients are:

Chlorella

Pumpkin seeds

Curry leaves

Chickpeas

Mushrooms

Coconut

Red Algae

Ashwagandha herb

Sea minerals

Spirulina

No Fillers

GEM is not only amazing due to coming completely from food, but it also has no fluff, synthetic colorants, harmful derivatives, indigestible binders or artificial ingredients like you see many times in other popular vitamins! GEM also contains no added sugar, soy, gluten, corn, dairy or animal products making it a great addition to any diet!

Designed by Women, For Women

GEM was created with a huge focus on women’s health. Studies show that women experience up to 2X more stress than men and have completely different body chemistry. This means that the vitamins that state they are for all genders are not exactly ideal because men and women just simply have different anatomy! GEM puts women first boasting with healthy vitamins and minerals that support optimal women’s health.

Not only are these amazing vitamins 100% food-based with no fillers and are designed for women, but they also taste absolutely amazing! Each nutrient-packed bite is a little burst of flavor on your tongue that will have you craving for more. If you haven’t given GEM a try yet, then you are truly missing out! Join the vitamin revolution and swap your large pills or sugary gummies for GEM, we know you will not regret it!