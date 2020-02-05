Bangalore & Noida- Investors betting on Indian cities:

Having own house is the most significant achievement for anyone. No matter if a person is male or female, young or old, rich or poor, everyone has a dream about it. In other words, everyone wants to own a place that a person can live in and store his personal properties. Owning a home means putting down roots and having a space that is truly own. However, owning a home can be really challenging and sometime frustrating due to the responsibilities that come with it in addition to the initial process.

Bangalore is a very fast developing metropolitan city in India. Properties, as well as the real estate sector in Bangalore, are undergoing a boom for the last few years. Infrastructure developments, numerous housing options, and expanding market are the good reasons to move towards Bangalore for investment in property. Growing disposable incomes and exciting flat for sale in Bangalore are all encouraging the people to invest in home.

Noida is always in the top priority of home buyers because of its planned sectors, green belt, and the best connectivity with New Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. As we all know that Noida is a dream location in the NCR region of India. All these make Noida, India as an attraction for everyone looking for property. Various key developers are offering spacious Villa in Noida and 4-BHK luxurious apartments under different projects. The flats in noida is loaded with a plethora of options and varieties. Some villa are under construction and some are ready to move in too. The residential market in Noida, India has witnessed to be pretty stable in the last few years. Being nearest to Indian capital New Delhi Noida is the best-preferred location for NRI buyers always.

Important facts about the property market in Bangalore:

Here are some reasons why anyone should invest in the real estate sector in Bangalore, India:

• More choices: The variety any person gets at every price point is reason enough to opt this city in India.

•Price advantage: Buying a house in Bangalore is a lot more affordable than many other cities in India. The amount of money anyone would spend on an apartment in Mumbai or Delhi would get his own independent home in Bangalore.

•Community living: When anyone is thinking to buy a house in Bangalore, one major advantage here is the connectivity with the community and society both.

•Steady appreciation: With every upcoming project in Bangalore, the potential of developing infrastructure hikes up the property rates. If any NRI is looking to buy property or willing to invest in real estate in India, then Bangalore, India, due to its numerous upcoming projects is the right choice.

•World-class amenities: Developers in the city are doing their best to provide to global citizens with world-class amenities. And as a result, Bangalore, India is having all possibilities.

•Safety: Bangalore is one of India’s safest cities. Therefore, anyone may plan to live here with his family without facing any difficulty.

Why to invest in Noida, India Real Estate market?

With the ongoing fast-paced development, Noida is a hotspot for families to live. Some facts in favor are:

• Known as the Industrial & IT Hub Noida has an outstanding infrastructure.

•Easy connectivity for commuting.

•Availability of affordable projects.

•Metro covering major part of Noida, more connections arriving soon will boost the development further.

Developing areas in Bangalore:

Here are a few most developing areas in Bangalore which are the ideal places to live.

• Hosa Road

•Panathur

•Electronic city

•Whitefield

•Sarjapur Road

Where to invest in Noida?

Here are some of the key locations in this city for a healthy return on investment:

• Noida Expressway: Connecting Delhi to Greater Noida, Noida Expressway has witnessed the emergence of various residential hubs with the option of Villa as well.

•Sector 74-78: It is among the many fast-developing locations in the city.

•Sector 150: It is the greenest area in the NCR, and being developed over 600 acres of land.

•Other emerging localities: Noida-Greater Noida Expressway revived the home-buying trend along with the expressway. Maximum demand is visible in Sectors 93, 137 and 150.

Some upcoming projects in Bangalore city in different price range:

1. Rs. 95.0 L – 1.97 Cr

Purva Atmosphere

R.K. Hegde Nagar, Bangalore

2. Rs. 80.66 L – 1.33 Cr

Durga Petals

Marathahalli, Bangalore

3. Rs. 1.04 Cr – 1.8 Cr

Sarjapur, Bangalore

4. Rs.1.98 Cr – 4.02 Cr

Magnifica

Salarpuria Sattva

Old Madras Road

5. Rs. 29.03 L – 39.33 L

Sarjapur-Attibele Road, Bangalore

6. Rs. 50.81 L – 95.14 L

Laksh Royal Manor

Kodigehalli, Bangalore

Laksh Heights

7. Rs. 36.14 L – 1.53 Cr

SPA Eco City

Sarjapur, Bangalore

Opportunity for villa in Noida, India:

In Noida, there are very few options available as new opportunities. It will be available more as an old construction villa. Also. Villa option are much easily available in Noida extension and Greater Noida areas. Godrej Properties and Gaur sons are offering Villa and plots in Greater Noida respectively.

If anyone is looking at villa developments in Noida they may choose among 947 of this property type. The price range starts at Rs 15 lakh and could go up to Rs 20 crore. Bankable locations include Sector 15A, Sector 19, Sector 30, Sector 40, Sector 44, Sector 52, Sector 71, Sector 143. Also, RozaYakubpur, Sector 26 Yamuna Expressway, Sector 121 and parts of Noida Extension are among the affordable locations.

Real estate sector- NRI prospects:

South India has become a coveted destination for property investment from NRIs. Bangalore is the most favored city in India by NRIs due to its IT Hub status in India. Driving factors for investment in this part of the country is IT companies, rising number of luxurious projects along with the suburban and greater appreciation in property values.

On the other hand, Noida, Greater Noida, and Gurgaon are the best options for NRI investors in India in closest proximity to New Delhi. This is because that Noida, as well as Gurgaon both, are the growing IT industry and closer to the international airport. Also, several high-end residential projects with state-of-the-art amenities are growing very fast in Noida and its surroundings.