Dead Island 2: Is Dead Island Game coming or Not? Here’S Everything About that!

Dead Island 2 is the game of the same name that was already revealed in E3 2014. The dead island came in 2014 that was created by Techland, and it was a huge success for the developers.

After that, developers were busy another one Dying Light. Therefore, it was passed to Yager development and then Sumo Digital and then to Dambuster Studios. However, 2019 is near to end, and no one knows when it will be released.

What Koch Media’s CEO said About Dead Island?

Many spoilers are saying the game is not going to be released. They are saying the game has been cancelled because they did not say anything about that.

However, CEO of Koch Media Klemens Kundratitz said all about the game in an interview and ended these rumours. He also owns Deep Silver and in turn part of THQ Nordic. He said Dead Island is an important one for us and we are at the right place.

Moreover, he said there would be a great story, and we are confident about this game that is going to be a zombie game.

Furtherly Kindratitz confirmed another studio name Volitiob that is still working on a new Saints Row Game. That’s excellent news for the fans of both games.

Hopefully, there would be some more game revealed during the 2020 E3 event.