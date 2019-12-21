When Does Dracula Start on BBC One: Episodes Detail!

Dracula is a future TV series that’s been developed by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat. It’s supported the novel that goes by a similar name that has been written by Bram Stoker.
This show is being developed for broadcast and unharness on BBC One and Netflix and will contain 3 episodes. As for the plot, the show follows the story of Dracula from his origins that started in Eastern Europe to his battles with Van Helsing’s descendant and on the far side.
The formal summary in step with Netflix’s portrayal reads “The Count Dracula tale converts with new tales that sneak out the vampire’s ghastly crimes. And it also conveys his helplessness into the sunshine.”
Dracula: Cast
However, the cast members consist of the following:
- Claes Bang as Count Dracula
- John Heffernan as Jonathan Harker
- Dolly Wells as Sister Agatha
- Joanna Scanlan as mother superior
- Morfydd Clark as mina Harker
- Lujza Richter as Elena
- Mark Gatiss as Frank
- Jonathan Aris as Captain Sokolov
- Sacha Dhawan as Dr. Sharma Nathan
- Stewart-Jarrett as Adisa
- Catherine Schell as Grand Duchess Valeria
- Youssef Kerkour as Olgaren
- Clive Russell as Valentin
- Lyndsey Marshal as Bloxham
- Chanel Cresswell as Katherine
- Matthew Beard as Jack
- Lydia West as Bloofer Lady
- Sarah Niles as Meg
- Natasha Radski as Mother
Dracula: Release Date
Whereas, this “Dracula” an upcoming Hollywood horror movie will air out on 1st January 2020. I hope you will enjoy the new series at the new time of a new year.
Dracula: Episode Details
At the time of release, you will find the three episodes of the series at the time of release. Here you will get the details of the episodes as under.
Episode 1
- Title: The Rules of the Beast
- Release Date: 1st January 2020
Episode 2
- Title: Blood Vessel
- Release Date: 2nd January 2020
Episode 3
- Title: The Dark Compass
- Release Date: 3rd January 2020