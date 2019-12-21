When Does Dracula Start on BBC One: Episodes Detail!

Dracula is a future TV series that’s been developed by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat. It’s supported the novel that goes by a similar name that has been written by Bram Stoker.

This show is being developed for broadcast and unharness on BBC One and Netflix and will contain 3 episodes. As for the plot, the show follows the story of Dracula from his origins that started in Eastern Europe to his battles with Van Helsing’s descendant and on the far side.

The formal summary in step with Netflix’s portrayal reads “The Count Dracula tale converts with new tales that sneak out the vampire’s ghastly crimes. And it also conveys his helplessness into the sunshine.”

Dracula: Cast

However, the cast members consist of the following:

Claes Bang as Count Dracula

John Heffernan as Jonathan Harker

Dolly Wells as Sister Agatha

Joanna Scanlan as mother superior

Morfydd Clark as mina Harker

Lujza Richter as Elena

Mark Gatiss as Frank

Jonathan Aris as Captain Sokolov

Sacha Dhawan as Dr. Sharma Nathan

Stewart-Jarrett as Adisa

Catherine Schell as Grand Duchess Valeria

Youssef Kerkour as Olgaren

Clive Russell as Valentin

Lyndsey Marshal as Bloxham

Chanel Cresswell as Katherine

Matthew Beard as Jack

Lydia West as Bloofer Lady

Sarah Niles as Meg

Natasha Radski as Mother

Dracula: Release Date

Whereas, this “Dracula” an upcoming Hollywood horror movie will air out on 1st January 2020. I hope you will enjoy the new series at the new time of a new year.

Dracula: Episode Details

At the time of release, you will find the three episodes of the series at the time of release. Here you will get the details of the episodes as under.

Episode 1

Title: The Rules of the Beast

Release Date: 1st January 2020

Episode 2

Title: Blood Vessel

Release Date: 2nd January 2020

Episode 3