Occupied Season 3 Episode 5 ” September del 1″ Release date, Cast and Other details!

Occupied season 3 is on the way that focuses on political and environmental issues. The fourth episode has released, and now the fifth episode is coming soon.

This Norwegian show is a thriller series that first time premiered on 5 October 2015. Now the final and third show is currently run on CET in Norway.

The running time of the episode is 45 minutes that will air on TV2 Norway at 10:15 pm. Erik Skjoldbjaerg and Marianne Lund created the show.

The upcoming event will release on 26th December 2019. The title of the fifth episode is “September del 1.”

If you are living in Norway, you can watch on TV2. Besides if you are not a resident of Norway, then you can watch the show on Netflix.

The show is available on Netflix in the United States, New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, Israel, India, Canada, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Italy and the Netherlands.

Who Will In Occupied Season 3?

The casting of the Occupied show vary. The main character of the show is Henrik Mestad as Jesper berg who plays the role of the environmentalist Prime Minister of Norway. Second is Eldar Skar who is a member of the Norwegian Polic Security Service.

In other cast stars, Ingeborga Dapkunaite as Irina Sidorvoa, Ane Dahl Torp as Bente Norum, Selome Emnetu as Hilde Djupvik, Veslemoy Morkrid as Ingrid Bo, Lisa Loven Kongsli as Astrid Bery and Stig Amdam as Lieutenant Colonel Harald Vold are included.