Ragini MMS 2; When Will Hit The Big Screens, Take A View!

This horror movie is gripping power. The movie will start with light moments and within some time the stage is set to scare you. The story is clubbed with a boyfriend trying to film the close moments with Ragini, the main character, on hidden cameras. It is not knowing that the place he is trying to do all this is haunted.

The background sounds are effective and if one is watching this movie a bit alone can enjoy the horror scenes much better.

The movie has some move making scenes too, which are generally expected with Indian horror movies.

Another installment is on the way for Ragini MMS, as all the Indian erotic web series fans were looking for an extended time. However, this season is known as Ragini MMS Returns 2 which has raised tons of confusion between Ragini MMS 2.

And therefore the upcoming season. Just to tell. This is often the fourth season of the Ragini MMS series franchise, which follows Ragini MMS, Ragini MMS 2, and Ragini MMS: Returns. Therefore, viewers are excited to ascertain another suspense-packed season of the horror erotic show.

Release Date

The second season of Ragini MMS Returns releases on 18th December 2019, which can be already released by the time you would possibly read this. Therefore, you may be wondering where you’ll stream it.

Star Cast

However, the main cast of the upcoming season includes:

Varun Sood

Divya Agarwal

Sunny Leone

The show is produced by Alt Balaji as you know it. And we will have to see what it has for the die-hard fans.