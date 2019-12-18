The Resident Season 3 Episode 10 “Whistleblower” Release Date, Preview and Streaming Details!

The Resident is an Ameican medical drama on Fox Broadcasting Company. The third show of the show is running, and today its tenth episode will air tonight. The title of the episode is ” Whistleblower.” The story of the episode centres around the last day of Devon as an interne.

Conard and Devon faced with a moral quandary over a suicidal patient who needs a liver transplant. Bell discovers that Cain is keeping the patients alive to boost his survival rates.

Well, he decides to take the matter in his own hands. Adaku goes into labor that causes a strain on her heart. Meanwhile, Mina doubts over how to handle her care best.

When will the Episode Release?

The whistleblower will be the finale of season 3. the episode will air tonight on FOX at 8 pm. the previous episode was released on 3rd December 2019 and title of that episode was ” Out for Blood.”

It is a thriller and medical genre drama and created by Amy Holden Jones, Roshan Sethi and Hayley Schore. It is the best medical drama that follows the final years of a young doctor that rip back to reveal the truth of what really happens in hospitals across the country.

Streaming Details

The resident season airs on FOX. The best platform to watch the season is FOX TV and official FOX website. Besides, other streaming platforms are iTunes, Hulu, Vudu, Google Play and fandango now.