The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 Episode 7: Updates!

Tonight’s episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 10 is titled, ‘The Last Supper’. The plot deals with the ladies getting ready for Easter as Teresa’s family deals with Joe losing his attractiveness. Meanwhile, Jennifer’s girl discovers a stunning secret regarding her family. Jackie faces new challenges together with her upset.

‘The Last Supper’ airs tonight on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. The genre of the show is family and mode. It airs on Bravo within the United States at 8:00 pm. The runtime of the episode is forty-five minutes. However, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is made by Andy Cohen.

‘The Last Supper’ airs on Bravo, US, thus your best bet is to catch it on a similar. Apart from that, you’ll watch the episode on HULU, VUDU, iTunes, Google Play and NBC.

The tenth season of the show is formally representing by Bravo heading towards the Garden State. It lays concentrate on affluent Jersey ladies who are over simply friends. Moreover, the contemporary additions of the cast are created over the years.

However, the fundamental stays the same: Carolina Manzo, a loyal partner, and mother of 3 adult children.

A former Las Vegas expert Jacqueline Laurita, who is currently a regular housewife.

And Teresa Giudice, a mother of 4 who runs her house while not help from a private assistant.