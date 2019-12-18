Is IVF Pregnancy Different From Natural Pregnancy? If Yes, How?

Yes, IVF pregnancy is entirely different from a natural pregnancy. Those who cannot become parents naturally, and struggle to avail the happiness seek the help of the assisted ways of conceiving. IVF is one of the reproductory methods that doctors perform artificially in a glass bowl in a laboratory.

It is one of the most successful ways that deliver the results to the patients. You do not have to struggle to find other means for the solution of sterility if your doctors suggest you for IVF treatment. One can avail the result-oriented IVF treatment in India, and also, the Total Cost of IVF Treatment in India is five to eight times lower in India. The patients planning their medical tourism to the country can save considerably.

How Does IVF Pregnancy Vary From Natural Pregnancy?

In the natural pregnancy, the sperms meet the eggs through the fallopian tubes, and the process of reproduction takes place in the womb itself. It is possible only for the couple, in which both the male and female partner have perfect fertility system. There is no defect in the reproductory organ, nor in the quality of sperms and the eggs.

Now, if there is an issue in the ideal condition of reproduction, like:

Damage in the fallopian tubes

Low quality of sperms

Low-speed sperms

Absence of the necessary number of eggs for the fertility

Lower quality of eggs in the ovaries

A problem in the menstruation cycle of the women

Fertility issues due to hormonal changes in the couple above thirty years of age, or

Other conditions leading to infertility;

The doctor recommends the patient for IVF. In the IVF procedure, the doctor diagnoses the medical status of the patient, and then design a personalised procedure for the treatment. In this process, the ovaries are first stimulated using drugs and medicine. Then, the eggs are removed from the ovaries, and at the same time, the sperm is collected from the male partner. Both the sperm and ovaries are left in a bowl for reproduction. After two or three days, the zygote is formed and then transplanted in the uterus.

If there is any issue in the sperm, egg or both, then the doctor seeks help from the donor. If the uterus of the mother is healthy, and there is no complication, the pregnancy is complete in the single cycle. On the contrary, if there are some problems, you have to undergo the next cycle of IVF.

Final Words:

If you are unable to conceive, after continuous trials, do not give up. Plan for IVF, and you can surely give birth to your child. Do not even worry about the expenses, as you can avail the Low-Cost IVF Treatment in India.

So, plan your medical tourism, in case you suffer issues in fixing your appointment with the top doctors in India; approach the medical tourism companies of the country, they will provide you required assistance, and also make necessary arrangements for your treatment.