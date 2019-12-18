Empire Season 6 Episode 10: Release Date, Preview and Streaming Details!

Empire season 6 is on the way, and its tenth episode will air soon. The title of the episode is ” Cold Cold Man.” this episode will all about the Cookie who has frustrated with Lucious.

The women of Bossy choose Melody to take their performance at the ASAs. It causes Tiana to question all her decisions over the last few months. On the other side, Teri faces Andre over his lies, and emotional confrontation ends with a bang.

Release Date of Empire Season 6 Episode 10

The tenth episode will air on FOX and in the United States. The run time of the episode is 60 minutes. Danny Strong created the empire show. The previous episode was aired on 3rd December, and now the tenth will air on 17th December 2019.

Streaming Platforms

Cold Cold Man is available on FOX. You can get the episode on the official website FOX. However, it is also available on the other websites like HULU, VUDU, iTunes, Amazon prime Google play and fandango now.

It is a unique family drama that set for the hip hop empire. The story is about the mogul who must choose a successor among his three sons who are struggling fo his multi-million dollar company. The founder and CEO Lucious has been diagnosed with ALS.