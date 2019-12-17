“Crisis On Infinite Earths” Trailer has Concluded, Here are All Details of our Heroes

The trailer of Crisis on Infinite Earths season has concluded.

CW released a teaser for the conclusion of the year’s crossover.

The heroes and villains of the series found themselves at that point where the Anti-Monitor destroyed the Multiverse.

The shocking news reveals that Lex Luthor is writing reality to make himself a paragon. Therefore things are not so good for the Multiverse.

However, don’t lose hope because all the seven paragons are not alone. Oliver is making his return and helps to fight Anti Monitor.

As you know in the third part, Mia, Diggle and Constantine tried to restore the soul of Oliver. Well, another lying is in wait, and his name is Jim Corrigan, Aka Spectre.

The trailer also made on that Corrigan has passed the o[power to Oliver. Moreover, Oliver does not lose his pessimism and tells the other seven that they are not enough to save the multiverse.

The challenges make them heroes and paragons, and they never back down from that. Among all of those, the problem is Lex who rewrote reality for staying alive.

Kara will try and put him in his place; however, there is a Kryptonite Kate, and we are hopeful that Lex could not find out about that.

Crisis on Infinite Earths has concluded and will return on 14 January with the episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.