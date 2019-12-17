Cable Girls Season 5: Netflix’s Series Release Date, Cast Details and Plotline!

Cable Girls is the hit Spanish drama of Netflix that is coming with its fifth instalment. In Spanish, its name is Las Chicas del Cable. The fourth show came on 4th August.

Is Cable Girls Season 5 coming?

The good news for all those people who want to watch again Lydia, angels, Carlota, Marga and Sarah as well as sexual politics of 1920, the show is coming back with its season 5.

Yes, this Spanish drama has already happened. La Razon reported that there would be another. Netflix officially has renewed the show already. First, due to some conflicts, Maggie, who was playing the role of Angels Vidal in the previous season, said that there would not be the fifth instalment.

However, in July, a fan posted on Instagram that the filming has begun and everyone was so excited. Well, the series is coming to its end in 2020. It would be one of the first complete Netflix originals in the region.

It is a story of girls who live in Madrid at the beginning of the 20th century. They represent their place of work that is a switchboard in a telecommunications company.

Who Will Return for the Season 5?

In the leading cast stars, Lydia Agiller, Ana Fernandez, Nadia de Santiago and Ana Polvorosa are included. We will see all our favourite stars in 2020. But Maggie Civantos will not come back for the season 5.

When is the Spanish Show Cable Girls Coming?

Cable Girls season 5 will be the upcoming and last season. Netflix has decided to divide the show into two parts. According to official reports, the season five will air in February 2020.

The first half episodes of season 5 will launch on14th February 2020 and the second half could be release any time in 2020.