Bull Season 4 Episode 10: ” Imminent Danger” Release Date and Streaming Details!

The upcoming episode of Bull Season 4 is titled,’Imminent Danger’.

The plot deals with Bull and the TAC team taking a difficult pro bono murder case before the holidays and realising that it will take a Christmas miracle to win, as the presiding judge has a grudge against Bull.

Also, Marissa pushes for an office Christmas party, and Taylor embarks on a new romance.

Release Date of Bull Season 4 Episode 10

The tenth episode of Bull season 4 will out on 16th December 2016 on Monday. It releases on CBS in the United States.

The running time of the episode is 60 minutes. Next episode title is Look Back in Anger.

Streaming platforms

On CBS, you can watch all the episodes. However, you can also get all the episodes on VUDU. For that, you just need a subscription. Besides other options are iTunes, Google Play and FandangoNow.

The bull story is based on Dr Phil’s early career. He starts a journey as a renowned psychologist.

In the leading role, Michael Weatherly is included. Now let’s see what happens next, just watch all the episodes and wait for the next.