Jony Ive Disappeared from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s Leadership Page

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) updated that famed designer Jony Ive has disappeared from Apple’s Leadership page, Ive had joined Apple in 1992, and he successfully led the design team since 1996.

Ive’s departure would signaling an end to his time in Cupertino, and see Evans Hankey become the new head of Apple’s design group. Official press release announcing his departure, only details that it would occur “later this year.” It seems mysterious, as some would say Ive checked out of Apple product design, a long time ago, after becoming distracted by design and construction of the Apple’s new spaceship headquarters.

Reason of leaving Apple

Jony Ive is actually setting up his own design consultancy, with the Marc Newson called LoveFrom, and it will supposedly include the Apple as its first client. Now Apple will be a client of Ive’s new design company, and the designer started in collaboration with his long-time friend and collaborator Marc Newson.

Tim Cook said that “Apple Inc. (AAPL) will continue to be benefitted by the Jony’s talents by working directly with him, on exclusive projects, and via an ongoing work of the team he has also built”. The software and hardware design team at Apple Inc, now becomes the responsibility of Jeff Williams.